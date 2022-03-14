Wolf Group Capital Advisors Raises Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 218.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,781 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after purchasing an additional 431,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after purchasing an additional 492,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,462,000 after purchasing an additional 628,609 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FOUR traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,106. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.95.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

