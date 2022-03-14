Wolf Group Capital Advisors Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 204.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,034 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.7% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 8.4% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 36,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $169.63. 77,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,786,823. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $156.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

