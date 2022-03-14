Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,488 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 471,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,449,000 after purchasing an additional 418,786 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 21.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $4,540,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSN stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

