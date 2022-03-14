Wolf Group Capital Advisors Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 210.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,978 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 3.1% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $19,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $914,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,227,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $712,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728,619 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.71.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.