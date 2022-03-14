Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys 119,605 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 228.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,605 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,274,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 461,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,321 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,267,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 615,434 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QAI traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,842. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66.

