Wolf Group Capital Advisors Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 204.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after buying an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,520,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,709,000 after buying an additional 291,936 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after buying an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.73. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

