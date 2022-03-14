Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.75. 199,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,298,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.79.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.