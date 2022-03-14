Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI) versus Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ: WVVI – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Willamette Valley Vineyards to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

12.5% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willamette Valley Vineyards 8.96% 8.27% 3.41% Willamette Valley Vineyards Competitors -32.35% -152.85% -21.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Willamette Valley Vineyards Competitors 275 1268 1443 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 118.09%. Given Willamette Valley Vineyards’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Willamette Valley Vineyards has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Willamette Valley Vineyards $27.32 million $3.39 million 40.46 Willamette Valley Vineyards Competitors $12.47 billion $2.09 billion -22.03

Willamette Valley Vineyards’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Willamette Valley Vineyards. Willamette Valley Vineyards is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Willamette Valley Vineyards has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willamette Valley Vineyards’ peers have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W. Bernau in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, OR.

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.