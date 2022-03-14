Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 11,736 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,736 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,167,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 687.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 182.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on TRP shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

