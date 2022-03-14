Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $14.93 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up 5.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $14,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 54,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,000. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.09.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

