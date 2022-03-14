Weybosset Research & Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Ingredion comprises 3.5% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Ingredion by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,973. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.23. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INGR. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

