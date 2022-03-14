Weybosset Research & Management LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

NYSE:STZ traded up $7.30 on Monday, reaching $219.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of -707.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.83. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

