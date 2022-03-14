Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

