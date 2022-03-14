Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.39.

Welltower stock opened at $91.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 116.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.35. Welltower has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $92.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,232,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

