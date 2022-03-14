Wells Fargo & Company Raises Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target to $17.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

NYSE:ESTE opened at $12.59 on Monday. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.