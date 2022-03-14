Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.63.

CSCO opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $1,148,450. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

