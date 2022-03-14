Wells Fargo & Company Increases Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $82.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 40.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLR. StockNews.com lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.08.

NYSE:CLR opened at $58.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 76.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $63,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 71.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 325,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 88.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 120,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

