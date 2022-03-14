Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $50,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after purchasing an additional 755,745 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $237,673,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $186,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $16.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $546.68. 19,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.63 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

