Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $103,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 254,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,334,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.68. The company had a trading volume of 79,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $216.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.41 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

