Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 29,248 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 466,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 107,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. MA Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 246,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.01. 891,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,907,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49.

