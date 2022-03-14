Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 251 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $28,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in American Water Works by 33.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $153.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,292. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.99. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.46 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.