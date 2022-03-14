Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $187,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,508 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 34,241 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 461,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,222,820. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $221.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.