Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 6,045 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $76,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after buying an additional 358,034 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,827,000 after buying an additional 348,808 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after buying an additional 348,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $404,247. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.47.

NYSE:CB traded up $4.30 on Monday, reaching $206.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,235. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.98.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.