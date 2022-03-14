Weifeng Huang Acquires 295,000 Shares of Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) Stock

Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC – Get Rating) insider Weifeng Huang purchased 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$393,530.00 ($287,248.18).

Weifeng Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 24th, Weifeng Huang sold 2,605,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Weifeng Huang bought 675,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$894,375.00 ($652,828.47).

On Friday, December 31st, Weifeng Huang sold 3,000,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.79), for a total value of A$3,240,000.00 ($2,364,963.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nickel Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Nickel Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

