Wedbush Trims CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Target Price to $95.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.18.

KMX stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $96.39 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $132,784,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $100,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,327,000 after purchasing an additional 460,010 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

