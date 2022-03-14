Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 600 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,770,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,087,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,011,000 after acquiring an additional 382,977 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 99,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $42.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.