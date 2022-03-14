Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $801,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 113,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXE opened at $26.17 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

