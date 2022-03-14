Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $246,000 Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 10,728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

LI stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Li Auto (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.