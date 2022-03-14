Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $281,000 Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 86,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WH. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $82.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.