Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $444.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) will report sales of $444.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $439.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $450.00 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $413.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

WTS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.38. 7,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.27%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

