Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 3.6% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.39. The company had a trading volume of 25,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,890. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.47 and a 1-year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.49%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.