Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Waste Management has increased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Waste Management has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waste Management to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Shares of WM opened at $151.47 on Monday. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $118.47 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

