Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
Waste Management has increased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Waste Management has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waste Management to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.
Shares of WM opened at $151.47 on Monday. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $118.47 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.
Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waste Management (WM)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.