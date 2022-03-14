Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Position Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $53.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

In related news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Washington Trust Bancorp (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.