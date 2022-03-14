Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00045081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.94 or 0.06609811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,951.64 or 0.99794280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00040790 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

