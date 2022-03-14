Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) PT Lowered to $183.00 at Wolfe Research

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.75.

NYSE WD opened at $132.53 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.88.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

