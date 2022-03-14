Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waitr had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

Shares of Waitr stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Waitr has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of -1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 185,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 80,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waitr by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 84,394 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

