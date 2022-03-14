VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.20). VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of VYNE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,917. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.91. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

