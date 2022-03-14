VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

VSEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. increased their target price on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Shares of VSEC opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.43 million, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76. VSE has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VSE will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in VSE by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VSE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of VSE by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

