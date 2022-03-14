Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) Insider David Vilensky Sells 800,000 Shares of Stock

Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8 – Get Rating) insider David Vilensky sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08), for a total transaction of A$88,000.00 ($64,233.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08.

Vonex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonex Limited provides telecommunications services in Australia and the United States. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It offers mobile, internet, traditional fixed lines, and hosted PBX and VoIP services for the small to medium enterprise customers under the Vonex brand, as well as sells hardware.

