Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VDMCY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. 3,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,023. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17.

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

