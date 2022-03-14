Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEAT. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.71.

SEAT stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 36,511,835 shares of company stock worth $365,120,681 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

