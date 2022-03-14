VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Holdings Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VTGN stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $245.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,465.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.