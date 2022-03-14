Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 66 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.62.

INTU traded down $13.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $439.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,770. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $525.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $575.38. The firm has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

