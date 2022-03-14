Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,788 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $101.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $238.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average is $104.25. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

