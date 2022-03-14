Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,758,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,274,000 after acquiring an additional 136,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,480,000 after acquiring an additional 71,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total value of $3,374,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,530 shares of company stock worth $83,089,639. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB traded down $22.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.49. 1,214,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,268. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

