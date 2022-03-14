Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 7,020 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace accounts for 1.5% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $350,700 and have sold 9,131 shares worth $397,957. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

NYSE:DT traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.92. 3,246,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.