Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 3,842 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 286.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total transaction of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock worth $1,057,576,236. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $42.95 on Friday, reaching $795.35. 22,273,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,256,727. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.74 billion, a PE ratio of 162.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $927.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $932.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.