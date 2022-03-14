Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 205 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $65.03. 18,277,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.09.

