Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.35. 1,099,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,908. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.27 and a twelve month high of $91.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

