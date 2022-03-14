Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,349 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $280.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.10. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $229.35 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

